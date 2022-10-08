WATCH: Passengers on Crowded Chile Bus Keep Standing to Let Dog Nap Peacefully on Seats

Twitter is always a great platform to stumble across the warmest of incidents. In a similar vein, a video that has now gone viral on social media showed a sleeping dog that occupied two empty seats in a crowded bus in Chile, South America. The heartwarming video showed that were a number of passengers in the vehicle waiting to get a seat, yet no one disturbed the sleeping pooch. The video opened with the view of a packed bus with several passengers in it— both sitting and standing.

As the camera panned across, we see a canine peacefully sleeping on two seats, as passengers around him are standing. There were a number of passengers in the vehicle waiting to get a seat, yet no one disturbed the sleeping dog. The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by Stefano S Magi with a caption that read: “Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest."

Take a look at the adorable video here.

In the background of the song, Laurasia Mattingly’s Choose Kindness played melodiously, aptly capturing the mood of the video. It was refreshing to see commuters show exceptional kindness to the sleeping dog even though several of them were waiting for seats to sit in while traveling. The Twitter video has now gained over 49.3k views and 857 retweets, at the time of filing this report.

Netizens loved the video and the message it portrayed. Several of them left sweet messages and words of appreciation for the people inside the bus. One user said: “Let sleeping dogs lie. Let every sleeping living thing sleep in peace and love. Be #kind" while a second user said: “Wow, kindness is still alive in this unkind word!". A third user said: “Wow this is something! This certainly is heart warming!"

