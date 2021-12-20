WATCH: 'Pawdorable' Video of Dog Interrupting Newlywed Couple's Dance Wins Hearts

Getting outshined by someone else at your own wedding can be hard to digest. Who would want someone else to grab the center of attention at your wedding! However, when the ‘someone’ in question is a cute fur baby, it immediately melts your heart. Recently, a newly wed couple was in for an adorable surprise when they decided to indulge in their first dance after getting hitched. Sporting a dark tuxedo and a white off-shoulder gown respectively, the groom and the bride looked beautiful together on the dais. The attendees started cheering, not for the couple, but for the dog who had walked onto the floor and interrupted their dance. The pet canine stood between the couple because – why should humans have all the fun? An Instagram account called Proposals and Weddings shared the video, and it immediately went viral with over 71,000 views till now. The video was posted with the caption, “Ummm excuse me…I’d like to dance too!" with a puppy face emoticon.

The dog stole the show from the couple with comments pouring in about how cute the video was. Many compared the dog’s antics with that of a baby with one comment reading, “Equivalent to children at a wedding". Another said this is exactly how she believed her toddler would behave. Apart from these, there were numerous comments reading ‘cute’ with heart emoticons.

One user also complimented the groom’s tuxedo as well.

This is not the first time that animals have become unexpected stars at weddings. In October this year, a video went viral of a bear gatecrashing a wedding reception in Mexico in search of food. In a TikTok video posted by a user, the bear was seen overturning chairs and looking for food by pawing on the dinner table while some guests attempted to scare it away by banging pans and pots.

Fortunately, the bear had returned to its natural habitat without hurting anybody.

