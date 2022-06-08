WATCH: Peacock Doing Parkour Between Balconies in Delhi is a Treat for the Eyes

Peacocks are one of the most beautiful creatures. Spotting them is an experience in itself and one such experience is going viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by a resident of Delhi, a clip shows a peacock with a lush and alluring blue and green train hopping on a balcony.

The bird then spends a brief moment on the balcony before jumping off of it to perch on the railing of the balcony on the opposite side. The in-text in the video reveals that this beautiful sight is an annual recurrence and peacocks appear in this particular area from the end of May till October.

Sharing the video, the user, in the caption wrote, “What a rare sight to see a peacock in a city like Delhi. I have been seeing these for over a decade now. They are beautiful, just so beautiful." Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 70 lakh views and has garnered roughly 7.6 lakh likes. Netizens were in awe of the sight of the peacock. One user commented, “Really beautiful moment." Another wrote, “This is very rare. They usually stay near greenery. Mango or neem tree."

“Imagine if peacocks fly like this in every street! Damn!" wrote one user. One user explained how it is quite common in certain areas of Delhi, and recollects, “I have been woken up by their voice in the morning so many times as far as I can remember."

Videos of peacocks are always loved by netizens. Such as one that got viral during the lockdown. Surfaced in May 2020, the clip shows a road blocked by dozens of peacocks. The video, from Rajasthan, shows a fleet of peacocks in their natural habitat.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1261985145252392960

So, what are your thoughts on this?

