Watch: People at Restaurant Join Old Woman Celebrating Her Birthday Alone

In a busy life, where people hardly find time for themselves, it is difficult to care for others. Finding time for others, and joining them in their moments of celebration can make their day. An old woman was celebrating her birthday alone in a restaurant when people sitting there decided to join her.

In a video trending on Twitter, a woman in blue clothes was seen putting candles on a cake. To this point, nobody noticed her. We see a waitress serving food to two ladies sitting behind this old woman. Suddenly, one of these two ladies noticed her putting candles.

As the old woman cut the cake and started clapping, the lady kept noticing her. The old woman was suddenly joined by three other people clapping and cheering her. Seeing this, the two ladies sitting behind her also stood up and joined her. The old woman smiled, acknowledging everyone’s presence. The old woman didn’t say anything but her smile explained how badly she needed that company. This heart melting video has garnered more than 3 million views.

In a similar video which was shared last year, a lady was celebrating her birthday all alone in a restaurant. The lady was trying to cheer herself up but couldn’t. She was clapping with her head down feeling utter sadness. Suddenly, she heard someone clapping. Looking up, she saw a female staff member clapping for her.

Suddenly, other staff members and people present there also joined her clapping. Overwhelmed with emotions, the lady started crying. A staff member then hugged her. The woman smiled and other staff members also came forward to comfort her. This video also garnered a humongous 3.2 million views. Everyone applauded the kind gesture of staff members.

