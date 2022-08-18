Watch: Peru’s Bride Waterfall Leaves The Internet Singing Paeans For Mother Nature

Nature is truly full of wonders. Be it the mighty mountains, glistening rivers, picturesque landscapes, or roaring waterfalls, Nature captivates us with its serene beauty.

Although India’s Dudhsagar Falls or America’s famous Niagara Falls are often considered the greatest waterfalls in the world, another amazing waterfall found in Peru has stolen the limelight, leaving the Internet stunned.

Shared on YouTube by a channel named Eduthuruthuma, Peru’s grand waterfall is called “Waterfall of the Bride". Netizens have been left mesmerised by the spectacular sight in Peru and the video has been widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement

The Waterfall of the Bride has earned its unique name from the way it cascades down an elevated set of rocks, resembling a bride’s veil. The water comes down with a tremendous force and the waterfall turns white, hence acquiring the name. The Bride Waterfall creates a massive plunge pool at the base.

The breathtaking waterfall has grabbed eyeballs for its alluring view. Netizens have expressed awe at the sight. While one user wrote, “God’s Creation is beautiful", another called it, “Mother Nature amazing".

Many incredible waterfalls exist in the world. India’s Vindham Waterfall, located in Uttar Pradesh, is an example of another hidden gem, waiting to be explored.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here