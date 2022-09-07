WATCH: Pet Dog Attacks Man in Noida Housing Society Lift Days After Ghaziabad Incident

Close in the heels of a shocking incident where a pet dog bit a child inside a lift at a Ghaziabad housing society, another such viral video has surfaced from a Noida housing society. The latest incident occurred in Apex Athena society in Sector 75 in Noida. In the video, a boy can be seen holding a dog by the leash, with another man inside a lift. When the door opens and the boy is about to exit, the dog lunges for the man. He topples over backwards and falls on the lift floor, while the boy drags the dog out.

It is unclear whether the man was bitten. By the end of the 48-second CCTV footage, the man can be seen getting back up as the door of the lift closes.

The incident in Ghaziabad two days ago had prompted outrage after the dog owner seemingly did not do much even as the child, bitten by the dog, hopped on one leg in pain and kept clutching at the injured leg. Following the incident, the woman was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, reported India Today. An FIR was launched against her after the boy’s parents filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station. Alok Dubey, Circle Officer, told news agency ANI that investigation was underway in the matter.

Later, another video surfaced, where the child’s father could be seen accosting the woman as she walked the dog at the basement of the housing society. He could be heard angrily claiming that she was refusing to disclose her flat number to him. He also alleged that the woman was misbehaving with him when he tried to accost her, that she called him names, told him he did not have the “manners to speak to a lady" and asked him why he was “following her".

