WATCH: Pet Dog Bites A Child in Ghaziabad Housing Society Lift, Owner Looks On

Dogs are a man’s best friend but in the case of a young child from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, it was far from reality. In a video shared on Twitter, a child is seen being bit by a dog on a leash, inside a housing society lift. To paint a clearer picture – a woman with a dog on the leash entered the lift in Charms County Society located in Rajnagar Extension while the young boy was still inside. While the child tried to reach the doors of the lift, with a bag on his back presumably to get off at the next floor, the dog leaped up and bit him, just as the boy was passing him by. The leash did not help as it wasn’t enough to hold the dog down.

While the boy immediately reacted with pain and began jumping up and down on one foot, the woman did not react. Take a look at this bizarre video.

In the same report shared by the publication, it stated that the local police have registered a case on the complaint of the parents. The Twitter video is now going viral with over 1024 likes and 18.3k views. Netizens expressed their displeasure at the way in which the dog-owner behaved, while many pointed out that she should be held responsible. A comment read, “The woman should be fined and a complaint should be filed against her."

While many dog breeds are known to be ferocious or more gentle in nature, research suggests that how dogs are cared for may be the reason behind why they bite or behave aggressively. A recent study stated that almost all dogs have the potential to bite – the difference lies in how much we help the canines get adjusted to humans, take regular care of them, and provide reward-based behavior.

