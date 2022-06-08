WATCH: Physical Education Routine of Chinese Toddlers Will Leave you Awestruck

If you ever wondered how Chinese players are always so great at any international sporting event, we have a hint for you. A video tweeted by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shows Chinese toddlers during their physical education class. You must be wondering what is so special about it. The reason behind the small clip making the rounds of the internet is that it shows young kids possessing phenomenal athletic abilities and impeccable coordination skills, during their physical education session.

The now-viral video opens to show small kids sitting on a playground inside a circle, made out of chalk. The toddlers, who appeared to be around 5 to 6 years of age, can be seen dribbling two balls with both hands at the same time. The video shows them bouncing the balls with flawless coordination, as they exercise their legs and move their bodies, which appears like some stretching activity for both the shoulders, legs, and lower body. Initially, these kids shift their legs from side to side, but towards the end of the video, they can be seen suspending their legs in the air. All this is happening while they continuously dribble the balls without any pause, hesitation, or mistake.

Advertisement

Honestly, their enthralling coordination will leave you speechless. While sharing the video on June 5, the former diplomat wrote in the captions, “WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten."

The video was quick to grab everyone’s attention on the internet and as soon as it was posted, its comments section was flooded with people expressing their surprise. While many believed the practice to be a bit cruel for children at such a young age, several called it to be the reason for China acing the international games. One wrote, “It’s not education, it’s training - most probably quite cruel." Another commented, “The reason why China tops the Olympic medal list!" A third user commented, “Adults should sign up for such class, too. So much fun."

Advertisement

What are your views about the video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.