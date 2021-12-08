WATCH: Pilot Captures Footage of 'UFO Fleet' Flying Over Pacific Ocean

A video captured by a pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean is going viral on social media and is sparking debates about the existence of extraterrestrial life. In the clip, a synchronised fleet of what many claim to be UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) can be seen flying a few miles away from the flight the pilot was in. The footage shot at 39,000 ft, starts with the view of the horizon and the orange hue of the sun spread across the sky. The pilot then zooms in, and around 12 illuminated dots are seen flying in perfect order. There are some lights that flicker and disappear but then appear again. Then, moments later, all the dots vanish into the cloudscape. The pilot, baffled by what he captured, is heard saying, “I do not know what that is. That is some weird s**t,” in the clip. The pilot thought it was a fleet of UFOs, as per a Mirror report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are also coming up with possible explanations to what this fleet can be, if not UFOs. While some users said that it might be a reflection of some controls inside the cabin, some said that it might be anti-flare missiles launched from a warship. However, most of them were equally shocked as the pilot who shot the clip.

These incidents occur periodically and keep the discourse around aliens alive. One such shocking sight was captured by a smart doorbell camera of Matt Doughty, a resident of Hertfordshire, England. Matt’s phone pinged, alerting him that someone might be on his door. As he checked the footage to find out, he was surprised to see a triangular formation of lights flying across his house. The flying entity raised suspicions and made headlines.

Watch the video here:

Such stumping videos nudge people towards believing that UFOs might have graced our planet. Earlier this year, the USA’s Defence Department HQ admitted to testing and studying the debris and wreckages of UFOs.

