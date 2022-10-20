Watch: Pilot Ejects Seconds Before Plane Crash, Reddit Users Can't Believe It

Social media often sees the revival of old videos of incidents that blow our minds. The various platforms repost old videos of accidents or other events that gain traction and shed more light on the incident. One such video has gone viral on Reddit that shows a pilot ejecting seconds before a fighter plane crashed.

A user took to Reddit on October 18 and posted a video of a 2009 fighter plane crash. The dangerous crash showed the plane’s rough landing on the runway. Captioned, “In 2009 an RAF Harrier pilot ejected after crash landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan," the video shows the plane burning up in flames immediately after landing. The nose of the plane also breaks, showing the extent of damage caused due to the rough landing.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The RAF Harrier pilot then ejects seconds before the plane is engulfed in flames and safely lands with the help of his parachute, away from the burning flight. The caption also revealed that the incident took place in 2009 in Kandahar, Afghanistan and the pilot tried to save the plane till the last moment before he realized that there was nothing more he could do.

People in the comments section discussed the incident in detail. A user revealed that the pilot is ex-Squadron Leader Martin Pert who was a Red1 in the Red Arrows for 3-4 years. He also suggested that Martin was a “highly skilled pilot".

While some asked if it was the pilot’s fault, others suggested that it may not have “necessarily" been his mistake as the runway used was often attacked. This led the pilots to land at higher speeds than they should have.

In a 2019 article, the Aviation Geek Club revealed the exact date of the incident to be May 14, 2009. The website also shed light on the exact chain of events and revealed that the wingman had gotten a “hostile missile alert" and released flares.

The pilot tried to correct his fast descent ‘Hove Stop’ was selected. However, the outriggers and the main undercarriage collapsed along with the nosewheel leading to the under-wing stores catching fire. Martin decided to eject when the cockpit caught fire.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here