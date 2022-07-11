Watch: Pilot Lands Plane On North Carolina Highway After Engine Failure

A viral video of a pilot making an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina is making headlines. The pilot had to dodge traffic and power lines after his aircraft experienced engine failure on July 3.

According to reports, Vince Fraser was flying with his father-in-law over Swain County when the engine of his plane failed.

The Swain County Sheriff’s office shared the video that was shot by Vince’s GoPro from the cockpit. The video shows the ability of the pilot to make turns while also steering clear of power lines and other vehicles.

The caption of the post said, “This is the view from the pilot’s GoPro camera from the cockpit of the plane on the emergency landing on Hwy. 74 on Sunday, July 3, 2022. What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries. AMAZING If you look closely at 0:20 you will see the power lines the pilot was able to avoid. There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen."

Facebook users shared their comments about the shocking video. One user wrote, “Holy moly! Can you imagine seeing it come over the top of you and landing that far ahead of you? How he made those turns is amazing," with another appreciating the pilot said, “Amazing what these pilots learn to handle, glad everyone is okay."

While netizens appreciated the skill and calmness of the pilot, some criticised the vehicles travelling on the highway which didn’t pull over and made it difficult for the pilot to make a safe landing. They said, “As a pilot myself, he did a great job of landing the plane. He knew to avoid the power lines and he landed in the centre turn lane. I don’t understand all the oncoming cars that didn’t pull over. They just drove on by without even changing lanes. Not all of them did this but enough did."

