WATCH: Pilot Leans Out of Cockpit Window to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone in US

In a kind gesture, a Southwest Airlines plane’s pilot and employees helped a passenger who accidentally forgot their phone in the gate area to retrieve it back. According to a report by CNN, the incident took place at the Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles. According to the reports, it was another passenger taking a different flight who first spotted the mobile device and notified the authorities. But that time, the boarding process was reportedly completed and the aircraft had already been pushed back.

This did not stop the employees from helping their customer as they quickly joined the efforts to ensure that the phone gets safely returned to its owner. The Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also took to Twitter to share a short clip of the incident that took place on November 13. In the clip, the pilot of the plane can be spotted leaning out of the cockpit window to catch the phone which is passed by one of their employees on the ground.

One staff member jumps up in a bid to successfully pass on the phone but fails to do so. In the next second, another member who is a bit taller than the previous one jumps to make a second attempt. But this time the pilot manages to grab the phone and a couple of people are heard hooting and cheering after the task is completed. “When our employees at LGB Airport noticed a Customer’s phone left behind in a gated area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn’t hesitate," stated the airline. Watch the video below:

After the story surfaced online multiple passengers who have been helped by the Southwest Airline responded to the clip to share their personal stories. A user explained how they were helped by a jetway pilot of SWA to push their husband who was in a wheelchair. “3 1/2 years ago we flew SWA to Denver several weeks before my hip replacement. I was in a wheelchair and my wife was struggling to push me up the jetway when the pilot hurried over and said ‘let me do that for you’ and pushed me up the jetway! Now that is service," said the user.

Another stated how the airline helped them to retrieve their phone by shipping it back to them without charging a fee. The user wrote, “Once, I lost my phone on a Southwest Airline flight (I’d closed it up behind the tray table). A flight attendant who’d helped me look for it called my husband’s phone when they landed at the next airport, then shipped my phone back to me. She wouldn’t let me pay for shipping costs."

Meanwhile, a barrage of users also lauded the efforts of the airline. “Great customer service going above and beyond! Well done," said one.

Another added, “Shows that not all heroes wear capes!"

The viral clip that has garnered over seventy-two thousand views on the micro-blogging site was shared on the occasion of National Kindness Day.

