WATCH: Pilot Shares Video From Cockpit as He Makes Daring Landing Amid Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice has been wreaking havoc on the United Kingdom since its inception on Friday. With winds gusting over 160 kilometres per hour, the storm has uprooted the stability in the area. According to reports by Reuters, more than 2 lakh houses are submerged in pitch darkness due to the lack of power, and roughly 10 lakh houses have been off the grid. Airlines, too, were having a tough time battling Eunice and landing their planes safely on the airstrip. The airstrip at the Heathrow Airport had eyes from across the globe as people hogged on the servers of Big Jet TV, streaming videos of various airlines landing their planes. Among the hordes of videos, one of the favourites was a Boeing 777 with Qatar Airways imprinted in the empennage, trying to execute a successful touchdown. The pilot manoeuvring the aircraft is Khalifa Al-Thani, who shared the video streamed by Big Jet TV combined with the video inside the cockpit.

Packing double the action, one frame in the screen shows Al-Thani trying to stabilise the aircraft with the help of the yoke and the gears, another frame focuses on the plane wobbling in the strong winds of Storm Eunice eyeing the white guiding lines of the runway. And the cherry on top was the commentary that made the visuals more interactive.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Al-Thani, in the caption, wrote, “Storm Eunice Landing,” and thanked Big Jet TV for covering the footage. Take a look:

The video from Instagram then took off for Twitter. Shared by aviation analyst, Alex Macheras, the caption coupled with the video read, “Amazing – here is my friend Captain Khalifa Al-Thani landing his Boeing 777 in Storm Eunice at windy London Heathrow Airport today.”

Watch:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 4.6 lakh views and witnessed a landslide of reactions from the netizens.

A user wrote, “Just wow…To all the Pilots who managed this in Storm Eunice…Hat's off"

“The internet was made for this," another said.

“One of the most impressive clips I have seen in a long time," read one of the comments

Here are a few more reactions:

What do you think of the video?

