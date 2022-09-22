WATCH: Pilot's Heartwarming Welcome to Cancer Survivor Leaves Her in Tears

The battle with cancer can be tiring and long. A clip going viral on social media proves it. The clip shows a pilot acknowledging the warrior spirit of a woman who was on her way to celebrate her victory over cancer. The woman traveling from Hawaii on Southwest Airlines received a heartwarming welcome from the pilot. The clip was posted on Instagram by a user who captioned it, “Thanks, Southwest Airlines for this memory. We will remember it always!"

The woman can be seen sitting cluelessly among her fellow passengers when the announcement starts. The pilot begins, “I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today’s flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late-stage breast cancer." He also added that Jyrl Oldham fought valiantly and is now cancer free. That everyone is a big family out there who can share a human bond and take care of each other. And finally welcomes Oldham onboard.

Advertisement

As the co-passengers begin applauding and cheering for Oldham, she can be seen shedding tears, overwhelmed by the gesture. The clip now has over 6 million views and netizens are touched by the pilot’s gesture. Check out the clip here:

People took to the comment section to offer their congratulations to Oldham for winning the battle against breast cancer. And many remarked how the clip made their day and they were left in tears. “I just got my stage 3 diagnosis and I’m starting my journey. This was so encouraging it brought me to tears. Congratulations pink sister," a user commented.

Advertisement

Another user remarked, “It’s posts like this keeping me in an Instagram time loop. Thanks for sharing and congratulations."

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines also shared congratulations on Instagram. And hoped Oldham had a wonderful time in Hawaii.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here