Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: Pitbull Dog Attacks Cow in Kanpur, Locals Come to the Rescue

WATCH: Pitbull Dog Attacks Cow in Kanpur, Locals Come to the Rescue

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 17:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Pitbull Dog Attacks Cow in Kanpur. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)
Pitbull Dog Attacks Cow in Kanpur. (Image: Twitter/@shubhankrmishra)

In the scary video, the dog can be seen sucking the cow's jaw as it struggles to save itself.

Advertisement

Amid a recent spate of dog bite incidents across the country, a video of a Pitbull attacking a cow has gone viral on social media. In the scary video, the dog can be seen sucking the cow’s jaw as it struggles to save itself. The incident took place at Kanpur’s Sarsaiah Ghat. The ferocious dog was seen clinging to the cow’s jaw. However, after some time, it left its grip on the cow’s face. This happened when the owner rescued the cow after hitting the dog with a cane stick.

The incident has scared people, especially tourists and they are now scared to go to the Ghat. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 7.5K views. “Isn’t having Pitbull as a pet requires a licence??? This breed is also banned in some countries," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I really can’t understand why are these dogs not controlled? People unnecessarily gets sentimental when someone asks that everyone shall be safe from their attacks. So basically dogs are animals and cows are not? Just put them in their place & don’t risk the lives of people."

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a stray dog attacking and injuring a class 7 boy in Kozhikode, Kerala, went viral on the Internet. In the clip, caught in a CCTV and uploaded on Reddit, the class 7 student is seen riding a bicycle outside a house. A few other kids can also be seen coming out of the residence. Just seconds later, a stray dog comes running toward the boy and pounces on him causing the class 7 student to fall off his bicycle. The dog then proceeds to grab the boy’s leg as he tries to free himself.

Advertisement

According to Mathrubhumi, the class 7 boy was identified as Nooras, who was riding his bicycle in the Arakkinar locality of Kozhikode. Besides Nooras, the same stray dog had attacked four other people, including three children, near the Beypore town on Sunday.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: September 22, 2022, 17:52 IST
last updated: September 22, 2022, 17:52 IST