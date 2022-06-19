WATCH: Playful Baby Elephant Gets Too Close to Woman, Jumbo's Older Sister Intervenes

The video of a baby elephant goofing around with a woman until his elder sister tells him off is leaving netizens in awe. In the TikTok clip, a three-week old elephant is seeing gambolling with a woman, to the extent that she is pinned to the ground. Sensing that the situation is going out of hand, the elder sister elephant intervenes and gets her baby brother off the woman. While a few viewers found the playfulness of the baby animal adorable, a few were scared by its antics. Watch the video here:

“Not his big sister having to come get him off of me."

When viewers expressed their concerns about the woman’s safety, she clarified that she was not hurt.

“I’m not hurt lol he’s literally 3 weeks. Elephants don’t just go around hurting people. They are one of the only animals with empathy. That lady helped his fam get poached! Elephants don’t forget."

“You can tell he was being playful. They just don’t realize how big they are when they are little. Big sister looked like she was smiling though lol."

“You can see he’s wanting to play, just doesn’t realise he’s pretty big, even tho he’s a baby! The sister so gentle, didn’t even let her foot touch your skirt!"

“She was not hurt by the 3 weeks old baby elephant because elephants have empathy and are playful. But still it is good that his sister came over to get him off her."

“not this baby thinking he has a new buddy while have no clue he’s twice her weight."

“Cute and scary."

“Elephants are literally hilarious cause you know that baby was playing around and joking and the sister was embarrassed as hell."

“Somehow I can’t bring myself to find this funny. Especially after he positioned himself on her. This was cringy and scary to watch for me."

“one more step and we woulda been contributing on your gofundme."

The video has, no doubt, left the viewers divided.

