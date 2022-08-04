WATCH: Police Officers Rescue Woman Stuck Inside Car Amid Floods

As heavy floods disrupted the peace of people in Arizona, US on July 28, the Police Department of Apache Junction was bombarded with 24 different calls for help due to flooding. Now, the Twitter account of the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD) has shared a body cam footage of one of their rescue missions involving a woman stuck inside her car.

In the midst of a heavy current of flood water, the officers of AJPD along with the help of firefighters were able to successfully save the life of the trapped citizen inside the car. In the video shared by the department, a cop can be heard talking to the woman in distress. He asked, “Can you crawl, no? Ma’am, it’s going to go under". The cop further asks the woman to hurry and wraps her in a two-strap, “Come here, hurry, hurry. Get up, get out of here. Here, wrap this around." The citizen indicates that her pet dog is still inside the car and she hesitates to step out of the car for a brief moment. The officers around her can be seen consoling her as they urge her to rush out of the car.

The AJPD stated, “On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding. The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash. Two officers, one detention officer, and one Mesa firefighter participated in this rescue. We also want to thank the civilian who provided a tow strap."

Even after the cop’s relentless effort, the dog inside the vehicle couldn’t be located till the last moment. The department said, “We are deeply saddened that while we were able to rescue the driver, we were unable to retrieve her dog. At last check, family and friends were searching for this beloved pet."

The AJPD further thanked the firefighters and other departments who did their bit to rescue all the distressed civilians. The officials in their tweet also issued a warning for civilians not to drive on flooded roads. “As the monsoon continues we want to remind you to never drive on flooded roads," wrote AJPD in the statement.

The additional calls received by the department on the same day included incidents involving stranded motorists on roadways.

