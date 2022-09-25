WATCH: Prankster 'Hacks' Plane's Intercom and Plays Sexual Noises

A video which is doing rounds on social media shows a hilarious prank. Uploaded by Twitter user Emerson Collins, the video shows how a commercial plane’s intercom played out sexual noises after being ‘hacked’ by a prankster. The sounds were played for the entire flight. “The weirdest flight ever. These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight. They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was," read the caption of the video.

In the video, the user can be seen making bizarre faces every time a new sound plays. He was on board the flight. Turning his camera on, he explained how a voice was heard making sexual noises over the intercom system. Have a look for yourself:

In the video, Collins can be heard saying, “Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system, and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting." Further into the videom a flight attendants had to make an announcement for all the passengers who were able to hear the strange sexual noises.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we realise there is an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcement. The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot to try and turn it off, so please be patient with us. We know this is a very off anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it," the flight attendant said.

“I’m dying! And I want Emerson for my seat mate on every flight from now on," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Thoughts? Could this possibly be a nefarious action? Made me wonder whether avionics could be vulnerable at 35,000 ft, not just a PA system?"

