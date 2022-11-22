WATCH: Princess Diana Makes a Special Request to Michael Jackson in This Old Video

In an old interview with Michael Jackson, the late pop star revealed the special request Princess Diana made to him. The two icons met before the singer’s Wembley Stadium Show in 1988. The late Princess of Wales asked him whether he would be performing his hit-song Dirty Diana during the show. Needless to say, Michael Jackson was a little taken aback. The clip has resurfaced on the Internet. During his interview with Barbara Walters in 1997, Michael mentioned that he had not added the song to the show in order for it to remain more appropriate for the members of the British Royal Family that were going to be present there. But more specifically to show respect towards Princess Diana. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Social media users shared in the comment section how they felt about the exchange. Many called the late singer and the late Princess of Wales two of their favourite people. “Late Princess Diana was one of a kind… Never seen a princess like her… We really miss her," an Instagram user wrote.

Another user commented, “I loved them both! May they rest in peace. I know they must be hanging out together in their kingdom,"

“I love Michael Jackson, I don’t care what anyone says about him. And Diana was the absolute epitome of class," read the third comment.

Despite the two only ever being face-to-face during this one meeting, the two formed a strong friendship. Princess Diana was a huge fan of the megastar long before she met him, reported South China Morning Post. After his Wembley Stadium Show, Michael donated £150 thousand (about ₹1 crore) to the Prince’s Trust, he also gave Princess Diana two custom-made leather jackets with ‘Bad’ embezzled on its back for her sons, Prince William and Harry. However, it was 3 A.M. calls that made their friendship stronger, as they confided in each other about the paparazzi and how hard they were on both of them, and talked about their children.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here