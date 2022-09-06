WATCH: Priti Patel Tells UK MPs to 'Shut Up' As She Praises Boris Johnson Before Resigning

Just a few hours before Priti Patel resigned as Home Secretary, she told MPs at the Commons to “shut up." A video, which is now going viral, shows Patel highlighting her “pride" for having served in Johnson’s administration. However, she heckled by a number of MPs. She then asked them to “shut up." She further said, “I’m proud to serve in this Government at which I’d like to thank the Prime Minister’s past and present and a wide range of officials." Have a look:

The video is now doing the rounds on social media and has garnered millions of views all over. She is receiving massive criticism for speaking in an unpolite manner. “Oh Tim, in the words of our former Home Secretary," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Sunak spent the past two weeks telling the country why Truss’s policies are not workable, and he got +40% of the vote. So highly unlikely."

Meanwhile, people on Twitter kept tagging a random person instead of the incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and her responses are to die for. Twitter user Thor Benson shared a few screenshots on Twitter and people can be seen tagging a person with username Liz Trussell despite of Liz Truss. The best part is that Trussell plays along as replies as the incoming UK PM. Truss has been chosen as the UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader by Conservative Party members on Monday.

“People keep tagging a random person instead of the incoming British prime minister and she’s rolling with it lol," wrote the Twitter user.

Former foreign secretary Truss entered the race with lesser chances of winning but defeated her fellow party-member Rishi Sunak, who failed to garner support from Conservative Party members as evidenced by the results

