WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Performs Folk Dance With Tribal Women in Goa

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadrarecently grooved to the tribal tunes of the folk songs of Morpirla Village, Goa. Priyanka is currently campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa.The video of Priyanka dancing with the women of the Morpirla tribe was shared by the Indian National Congress on Twitter. In the video, a dozen women are seen moving in a specific formation to the folk beats with traditional pots on their heads. Among the women is Priyanka, who is seen aligning her moves to that of the tribal women. Sharing the video, INC, in the caption, wrote, “Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins the tribal women of Morpirla village during a phenomenal performance of their fold dance."

The video, since shared, has racked up more than 1.6 lakh views and close to a thousand likes.

Priyanka, too, shared a few snaps from her visit to the Morpirla Village, Goa, and, in the caption, wrote, “With the strong and confident women of the Morpirla. These women have been instrumental in the environmental conversation and preservation of greenery in Goa."

Priyanka is leading the campaign in the upcoming assembly elections and is focusing on women. While in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has offered a provision of 40% poll tickets reserved for women. In Goa, she has promised to provide 30% reservation in government jobs if the public chooses her party to be in power in the assembly polls.

In addition, the party leader has also promised a credit of Rs1 lakh to women self-help groups in the state. Priyanka also spoke at a special women’s convention, ‘Priyadarshini,’ organized at Costa Ground, Aquem, Goa.

Congress is strongly campaigning ahead of the assembly election in various states.

