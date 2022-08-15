WATCH: Professional Swimmers Struggle to Swim Against Water Current in This Viral Video

Swimming is a sport that requires an entire body effort. In a video that perfectly depicts this shows people attempting to swim against the water current. Uploaded on Twitter handle ‘InterestingsAsF,’ the video shows two professional swimmers who take up the challenge, struggle to swim against the water current but succeed eventually. “Water speed is set to 24.3 knots and everyone gets a chance to get after it," read the caption of the video.

The video was originally uploaded on Reddit two years back and now it has resurfaced. The video perfectly depicts the power of water. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 9.3 million views. “Imagine if this kinda pool was available to the public," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “One of the reasons to not get into a raging river. Look at the force and inability of the swimmers to swim beyond a certain point." Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, in another incident, a tiger somehow managed to survive a strong river current. This happened when Indian Forest Officer Ramesh Pandey and his team recently came across a troublesome situation when they spotted a tiger being swept away by the strong currents of the Gerua river.

As stated by Pandey, the young tiger was trying to cross the river when he was flown up to the Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The officer and his team could clearly see that the animal was in trouble. The event was also recorded and shared online on his verified Twitter account. The officer stated, “A young looking tiger tried to cross Gerua river along the heavy current but flown away upto Girijapuri barrage in Bahraich. Tiger looked in trouble."

