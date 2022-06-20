WATCH: Rajasthan Traffic Cop Dragged For Half a Kilometre By Traffic Violator

A CCTV footage shows a traffic policeman being dragged by a car for several hundred metres. The incident is reported to be from Rajasthan where a traffic cop is seen clutching the bonnet and being dragged for half a kilometre. The driver was stopped by the cop for not wearing a seatbelt. On being cautioned, the driver, in a bid to evade challan, tried to drive off. The cop who was standing in front of the car failed to stop the vehicle as the driver was adamant enough to carry the cop on his bonnet and drive away. Take a look at the video here:

In the clip, the passers-by are seen turning their heads in disbelief seeing a cop stuck on the bonnet of a moving car. The incident is from Suryanagri, Jodhpur. The traffic cop who is seen stuck on the bonnet in the video is identified as Gopal Vishnoi who was appointed in front of a school located on Pal Link Road.

Gopal noticed a car coming in his direction. The driver, identified as Gajendra Salecha, was not wearing a seatbelt. Gopal signalled Gajendra to stop the car. At first, the driver argued with the cop, and then eventually decided to run away. He hit Gopal with his car, who, due to the impact, fell on the car’s bonnet.

Seeing that the driver was trying to flee, Gopal grabbed onto the windshield wipers and stuck to the bonnet. Gajendra kept driving, not caring about any possible injuries that Gopal might have sustained.

The car was brought to a stop by two motorcycle riders who used their bike to stop the car. The police were immediately informed, resulting in Gajendra’s arrest.

