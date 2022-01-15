WATCH: Rare Blanket Octopus Spotted Dancing in the Waters of Great Barrier Reef

Despite the decades of research and under-sea explorations by scientists, it seems that there is still a lot that the vast and deep oceans can surprise us with. A recent incident just proves that right as an extremely rare blanket octopus was spotted dancing in the Great Barrier Reef, reported The Guardian. The rare sighting was captured in a video recorded by Jacinta Shackleton, a marine biologist and reef guide who was snorkelling off the coast of Lady Elliot Island in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. The video shows a vibrant octopus gracefully going through the waters. The rare creature also appeared to have a unique fluorescent rainbow-like cape on it. According to the Journal of Marine and Freshwater Research, these female octopuses can grow up to 2 metres long while the males are found to be only 2.4 cm in length. The males also do not carry the distinct blanket like their female counterparts. The female octopus also has the special ability to shed the blanket when under threat.

Before this, one male octopus of the same kind was spotted 21 years ago by a senior curator of marine invertebrates at Museums Victoria Dr Julian Finn and his colleagues. Now as the rare marine creature has been again spotted by Shackleton, it has left biologists captivated.

As told to The Guardian, Shackleton could not believe her eyes and initially thought that the octopus was just a juvenile fish. However, upon taking a closer look, she was confident that she was seeing something very rare. “I realised it was a female blanket octopus and I had this overwhelming sense of joy and excitement,” the biologist said. Shackleton even revealed facing difficulty in holding her breath to dive deeper and capture the spectacular moment.

Shackleton, who has witnessed some extraordinary sightings in the past, believes that there have been just three sightings of the octopus in the area before. She further said that it’s even more unusual to spot the marine animal on the reef as it spends its life cycle in the open ocean.

