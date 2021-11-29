WATCH: Rare Blue Tongue Lizard Spotted With Two Heads at Australian Zoo

A blue tongue lizard is pretty common in Australia as the reptile is often found in the backyards. But for the first time, the Somersby based Australian Reptile Park was surprised when a person, two years ago, handed them an extremely rare lizard. The authorities had earlier witnessed two-headed snakes and a two-headed shark, but they never came across a lizard which had two heads. The lizard’s deformity made it rare and the handlers at the park were amazed at the sight of the reptile. The lizard was named Lucky, and it has been receiving the best care from experts at the reptile park. The head of the Australian Reptile Park, Daniel Rumsey in a 2019-interview stated that his team will treat the reptile, like the special little guy he is.

While some experts suggested that the lizard would live long if it was set free in the wild. But according to the Reptile Park, animals with deformity are not able to survive owing to eating difficulties and their inability to defend themselves from predators.

Now, two years later, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, Jay Brewer shared the video of the reptile on Instagram. Brewer who enjoys over 5.7 million followers often shares adorable and unique posts on reptiles. Posting the video, he captioned it, “Wow unbelievable. This is one incredible little blue tongue skink can you believe your eyes."

Through the video, Brewer shared a close-up view of the little reptile, who has two heads and three eyes. The two heads share the third eye, which is located in the middle, but it appears that only the outer two eyes are functional.

Blue-tongue lizards are not poisonous and are not threatening for people or pets. The lizards use their blue-tongue as a warning when encountered. It could also flatten their body to make itself look bigger.

Netizens were stunned by the rare sight of the lizard and flooded the post with adorable comments for the reptile.

