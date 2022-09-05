WATCH: Rare Video of Baby Rattlesnake Following its Mother Goes Viral

A baby rattlesnake was recently captured following its mother and a clip of the adorable event has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on the Facebook page titled So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, who are California-based snake catchers. As per a report by News Week, the clip was captured by a resident in a community namely, Ashley McLaughlin. The viral video sees a southern pacific rattlesnake moving on the ground, who is followed by a baby snake.

For those unaware, many snake species are independent in nature from the minute they are born. Most of them leave their mother and survive in solitary in the wild. However, rattlesnakes are said to be an exception. Reportedly, they do not nurse their young ones but are sure to take care of them for a week until their babies shed their first skin. The viral footage could be a rare sight of the same phenomenon.

While sharing the footage online, the page stated that the clip was sent to them by one of their customers. “One of our customers sent us this! Most likely the parent snake being followed by its young! Incredible." In the clip both the snakes can be seen slithering on the ground together. Watch the video below:

The reason behind the baby snake following the adult one remains unknown as of yet. However, the owner of So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, Alex Tejo told the portal that the incident captured is a rare sight for even them to see. According to him, the behaviour of the snakes was rare and there aren’t enough study resources or data to determine the cause as of yet. He said, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this! It’s a very rare behaviour. And as far as studies have shown, there isn’t much data on behavior like this, we assume that after a while babies will depart and become independent."

The clip has also garnered massive attention from netizens on Facebook. Many users were left in awe of the video and while reacting to the same, one of them wrote, “Amazing! I’ve never seen anything like that before!" Another added, “Now that is just too cute! Baby is doing its best to keep up with mommy." One more said, “Ok I don’t like snakes but this is pretty cute." The video has garnered over 14 thousand views online.

