WATCH: Rare Video of Dolphins Slamming into Massive School of Salmon in Australia

Aquatic beauty is incomprehensible but have you ever witnessed dolphins causing chaos in a massive school of salmon? Needless to say, the sight is just breathtaking and a tour guide in Australia has now managed to record it on camera. Identified as Jason Moyce, a fisherman and tour guide, who is also known as Trapman Bermagui online, captured the footage on Thursday that show two dolphins slamming and disrupting a massive school of salmon.

In the clip, the dolphins were spotted lunging into the large school of fish, seemingly to grab their prey. The aerial footage of the scene looks nothing less than majestic. While sharing the video online, Moyce shared that the video was recorded off the far South coast of Australia. The fisherman deemed himself lucky to have witnessed the beauty of nature simultaneously recording it on the footage to share it online.

He said, “Very lucky today to be filming a monster school of salmon, just as dolphins arrive and totally smash into them. I could hear the noise from 100m away. Incredible to watch in real life. hopefully, the drone did it justice. All of the far south coast." Watch the video below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time leaving a barrage of social media users fascinated. A user called it extraordinary, “How extraordinary. Such a great capture. Well done!" Another said it is a once-in-a-lifetime moment that he witnessed, “Wow brilliant footage – once in a lifetime that one, awesome." One more chimed into state nothing can beat nature’s beauty and magic, “Amazing! Nature you can’t beat it! Thanks for sharing your Magnificent footage." Meanwhile, a user said, “This is epic."

The video that was shared on Facebook has garnered over forty thousand views and more than a thousand likes on the social media platform.

