Watch: Rat Saving Her Babies From Heavy Rain Melts Hearts on Internet

Mothers can go to any lengths to save their kids. Whenever their child faces any trouble, mothers are the ones to jump in and rescue their offspring from harm, without thinking twice about their own life. And the rule is universal to both humans and animals. The fact that mothers can go to any lengths for their kids is proven by this particular video, which shows a rat rescuing its babies from a torrential downpour amidst all odds.

The heart-touching video has been uploaded on Twitter by an account named Fascinating. “A rat rescues her babies from torrential rain," reads the tweet.

The 2-minute 20-second video reveals a rat coming out from a submerged waterbody caused by heavy rain. The rat’s nest probably lies somewhere below the ground. Owing to the torrential rain, the nest can be seen completely overflowing. In an attempt to rescue her babies, the rat swoops below the flooded water pool.

After some time, the mama rat emerges once again, carrying its baby in its mouth. Scurrying up the stairs of a house, it quickly places its baby in a secure spot at one corner, away from the disastrous rain. It then dashes forward to jump into the inundated water puddle, into its nest and brings out its other babies one by one.

The mother rat’s immense effort to save its babies from drowning has received much praise from social media users. “This makes me sad," noted one user. “A mother’s love has no bounds. Wow," lauded another. “Interesting how mothers care," pointed out a third Twitter user.

So far, the now-viral video has collected over 2 million views and received more than 32.2k likes on Twitter.

