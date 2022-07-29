WATCH: Rats Drink Glucose From Patients' Drips at Chhattisgarh Hospital in Viral Video

A video of utter negligence from Chhattisgarh’s medical college has come forth, which shows rats drinking glucose after nibbling a drip tube of a patient. As per Live Hindustan, the incident took place in Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, which is located in Jagdalpur city of Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. The incident came to light after the relatives of another patient, who was admitted to the next bed, recorded it on their mobile. The video of the entire incident, which was tweeted by the news portal, is making rounds on the internet.

The now-viral video shows a patient lying on a bed, with an intravenous glucose drip on his left hand. And seconds after that, a rat can be seen coming down from the glucose bottle stand, which is kept right next to the patient’s bed. Then the video shows the rat nibbling and chewing the drip tube connected to the patient’s veins and running down the stand. After this, another rat can be seen climbing up the stand and drinking the glucose water flowing out of the chewed pipe. According to a recent report by Live Hindustan, when the dean of the medical college, Dr. U.S Painkara, was questioned on the scenario, they claimed that they can only comment after the proper investigation of the incident.

Advertisement

However, the superintendent at the hospital, Dr. Tiku Sinha, reportedly admitted that the hospital is facing the problem of increased rats on the premises, and revealed that a contract has also been given to a private company for pest control. The Live Hindustan report added that so far, 1200 rats have been killed, which is an extremely shocking state for a medical institute.

The superintendent reportedly added that the hospital is currently facing a shortage in staff, as there are only 120 nurses. The report further quoted him saying that soon the recruitment process will begin, which will improve the condition.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here