WATCH: Reddit Video Shows Man Ditching Stroller Carrying Baby to Save Dog

A video that is doing rounds on the internet shows a man letting go of a stroller carrying a baby to save a dog. The video, which has been uploaded on Reddit, shows a man carrying a baby in a stroller outside his house while a dog is continuously following him. Suddenly, another dog appears in the frame and is seen running towards the man and the dog. As a reaction to this, the man immediately lets go of the stroller to protect the dog.

“My dog bolted out the front door and anarchy ensued," read the caption of the video. In the video, the other canine can be seen racing out of a house. The entire incident has been captured in a CCTV camera. While all of this chaos happens, the stroller carrying baby moves away. There is also another man in the frame who rushes towards the man and the stroller to save the baby. Have a look at the video:

The video has gone viral and managed to gather tons of reactions. “I imagine this is the start of a Final Destination sene the guy let’s go of a stroller and we cut scene to a car backing down a driveway. We see a man running out of his house in flip flops but at the last min he ditches them. Back to the owner tossing the dog and it lands funny maybe breaking a leg. We pan back to see the stroller racing down the street towards the car," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “And that’s exactly why we have baby gates at the top of the stairs to keep our dogs away from the door. My older dog has gotten aggressive and senile and would happily attack any dog walking by if she got out."

Another user wrote, “I’m wondering if maybe his dog is aggressive or would be towards an angry ankle biter?

It’s a strange reaction if not."

