WATCH: Redneck Tournament Takes Off as Fish Jump Like 'Popcorn' From Illinois River

A one-of-a-kind fishing competition, called the Red Neck Fishing Tournament, has taken off in Illinois. As per a Reuters video report, the competitors are armed with nets and helmets as they embark on a journey to catch invasive carp from the Great Lakes region. Jim Vorass, a competitor, said that the fish “jump like popcorn" as they set out to catch them. He compared it to being on a rollercoaster for the first time.

The fishing tournament, which aims to rid the water bodies of the invasive carps threatening them, draws hundreds of visitors every year from across the world. Betty Deford, the founder, said that the people who come to experience the tournament keep coming back.

Joe Tooker, another competitor, highlighted how the tournament raises awareness about this invasive species of fish and also raises money. “Who can’t get behind something like that?" He asked. The fish caught during the tournament are later turned into animal feed and fertiliser.

Interestingly, something similar is practised in our very own country as well. Hundreds of natural water resources in Kashmir, on which local populations have depended for generations, have degraded due to pollution and waste disposal — except the spring she frequented.

This natural spring is in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the village of Panzath Nag, which translates to ‘the land of 500 springs’. Over the years, this perennial spring has managed to preserve its purity and pristine state, thanks to a unique annual festival that has been celebrated through generations.

Rohan Posh, which translates to ‘flowering the souls’, is the traditional annual fruit blossom festival specific to the region, celebrated in the third week of May before the paddy fields are tilled. During the festive week, the village elders of Panzath Nag choose a day dedicated to cleaning the spring. Everyone takes a day off for desilting, de-weeding and fishing. People from nearby villages, including children, gather with wicker baskets and mosquito nets, wading to filter through the waters. Later, the villagers take the fish home and have a feast with their families and relatives.

(With inputs from Reuters)

