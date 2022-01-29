WATCH: Rescue Worker Catches Giant King Cobra With Bare Hands in Thailand

Undeniably, having access to the internet is a blessing as it keeps you updated with the weird and unusual happening taking place across the globe without even being physically present there. This time, the internet has brought a scary video in front of the viewers in which a man is catching a huge king cobra with his bare hands. As per the news website Thaiger, the video belongs to Thailand and the man is a volunteer from the Ao Nang rescue team in the southern Thai province of Krabi. In addition, the locals earlier informed the authorities that the snake slithered into a palm plantation and tried to hide in a septic tank. Reportedly, the giant king cobra measured 4.5 metres (nearly 14 feet) and weighed over 10 kilograms and it took more than 20 minutes to catch the snake and put it into a bag.Firstly, the 40-year-old volunteer, Sutee Naewhaad tried very hard to catch the giant snake through its neck.

He began the catching process after he lured the snake out onto an open road and then he attempted to catch it. The video, which was shared by the brave volunteer on Facebook, also shows that at one moment snake lunged forward with its open jaw but Naewhaad moved out of its way and managed to get hold of it.

The volunteer informed that after being caught, the king cobra was safely released in its natural habitat, according to the local media reports.

He further added that probably the snake had been looking for its mate, as recently locals killed another cobra.

Not just this, but Naewhaad went on to caution people against trying to catch the snake with bare hands and said that his skills came in with years of training.

Earlier, another video from Karnataka came forth, in which a man was trying to rescue a king cobra from a bathroom and he narrowly avoided getting attacked by the aggressive snake.

Watch it here:

This video clip went viral on the internet after it was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan who captioned it “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it's a king cobra.”

