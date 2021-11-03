Watch: Rescued Baby Jumbo's 'Iron-Clad Will' is Inspiring Netizens

An adorable video of an orphaned baby elephant, who has paralysis in her hind legs is winning hearts over the Internet. The clip has been shared by Sheldrick Wildlife on Twitter. The Kenya-based organisation works for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants in the area. In the clip, the baby elephant named Kerrio can be seen trying to walk with her paralytic legs. Calling her iron-clad will an inspiration, the organisation tweeted, “This orphaned elephant was rescued with paralysis in her hind legs. But as you can see, she is becoming stronger and more mobile with each passing day."

Since being shared on November 2, the post has garnered over 8,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted netizens’ reactions and comments as they couldn’t stop themselves from praising Kerrio’s effort and will. A user wrote, “Look at her go. Improving more every day. She has such a happy disposition and determination. Loving being alive she is! Keep it up sweet sweet girl."

Another user commented, “I want to give her the biggest hug. The love and care she’s getting is a blessing. Kerrio is one happy baby."

One of the users even shared that he has a sausage dog who is recovering very well from a spinal issue, with partial paralysis and hope that Kerrio too will get stronger. The post has left netizens inspired and motivated.

This is not the first time that Sheldrick Wildlife has shared an adorable video. They often share such clips and posts to showcase the different sides of the gentle giants. Recently, they have shared a heartwarming clip of a baby elephant who is rescued and returned back to the family. They have shared that the elephant named Kaia was recently born to an orphaned elephant named Kinna, who was rescued, raised and returned to the wild.

The post has grabbed over 6400 views in just a few hours.

