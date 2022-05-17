WATCH: Rescued Penguins Wade Back to Sea off Argentine Coast in Heartwarming Video

In a heartwarming incident, a group of 18 penguins were reintroduced to the sea off the Argentina coast. This happened after they were rescued from their natural habitat with symptoms of malnutrition, dehydration, hypothermia and high degrees of parasitism, claims the Marine World Foundation. The group consisted of 17 Magellanic penguins (Spheniscud magellanicus) and a rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes chrysocome). They have been rescued from several cities on the Atlantic coast of Buenos Aires between February and April of this year. A video has been shared by the EFE, which is a Spanish News Agency on YouTube.

It shows a group of penguins being transported to the ocean and getting released from a cage. Further, in the video, the penguins were seen moving back to the ocean. Soon they can be seen getting submerged in ocean water. Have a look:

Advertisement

Earlier in another penguin story, Hungarian police rescued an unusual “fugitive" on a busy street in the capital, a penguin. The police team wrapped him up in a cloth and rehabilitated him into the Budapest Zoo. The Budapest police department stated that the officers spotted a little penguin wandering a large street near the Budapest Zoo early on Wednesday, March 9. Sanyika, who is an African penguin, managed to break away from his enclosure and was headed down the street when local authorities spotted him. They wrapped him up in a blanket and took it back to the relatively safer zoo. The Sanyika is just 6 months old, and typical of his age, he is extremely curious by instinct and evidently was not too satisfied with his limited space.

Sharing images of police officers with the little penguin, the police department in a Facebook post stated that “as it would have been a long walk to Antarctica, they caught the bird, wrapped it in a blanket and handed it over to the Budapest Zoo."

Sanyika was found on Dózsa György út, a large street in central Budapest, which is near the Városliget Park that also includes the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garde. So far, no information has been provided as to how the 6-month-old penguin was able to escape from the zoo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.