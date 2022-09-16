WATCH: Rickshaw Overturns Moments After UP Man Talks About Roads Filled With Potholes

During the rains, the conditions of roads get worse. And, one of the major problems that crop up is the potholes. Often we hear about the accidents caused due to potholes but recently a live demonstration was captured on the camera while a local was speaking about the same. The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

In the now-viral clip, it shows a reporter taking an interview with a commuter about the road conditions. Sounds normal? Well, it was from being normal. Well, yes, all looked fine until an e-rickshaw carrying passenger toppled. Everyone rushed to help the people. A woman and an elderly man were being pulled out. The clip ended with the driver pulling the vehicle out of the pothole.

“In UP’s Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over the poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is a very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself," the text attached to the video read.

Advertisement

“The onlookers immediately came to the rescue and took the injured to safety," Piyush said in the tweet.

After the incident went viral, Piyush shared an update video in which it showed the administration has filled the potholes. “Condition of the road as of today. Some patchwork has been done by the authorities but still far from being called a proper road (sic)," he added.

Advertisement

Recently, a social worker named Nityananda Olakadu in Karnataka’s Udupi uniquely staged a protest against potholes on the roads. He was seen rolling on the road in the form of protest.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here