WATCH: Riders Left Stranded Upside Down As Ride Gets Stuck at Amusement Park in US

Thrill-seekers at an amusement park in Pennsylvania, US were left hanging upside down on a ride after it malfunctioned and stopped mid-air. The incident took place on Monday at the Kennywood amusement park where the Aero 360 ride got stuck at the top leaving people terrified. The moment was also captured in a video that was later shared on YouTube. In the clip, the Aero 360 ride is seen stuck at its highest point with riders stranded in it. As per the amusement park’s website, Aero 360 offers an intense ride that culminates in a 360-degree over-the-top experience.

Watch the video here –

The riders that day did get a 360 degree experience but for a bit longer than what they had expected.

One of the thrill-seekers, Alexandra Schneider, shared her experience on the Aero 360 that day and said that getting stranded on it felt like an eternity. Being stuck upside down, Schneider said she got a headache as blood rushed to her head. “We were like, ‘Holy crap this is actually happening. We are stuck. Hopefully our harness won’t come off," Schneider was quoted as saying by Trib Live. https://triblive.com/local/kennywoods-aero-360-stops-working-leaves-riders-stuck-upside-down/

Schneider further shared that her uncle was watching from the ground and estimated that the ride was stuck for more than five minutes. “It is a story you can joke about, and once you think about it, it is a little scary," she added.

Following the incident, the general manager of the park, Mark Pauls, said in statement that the ride was brought to its “designated rest position" by maintenance staff after it malfunctioned. Pauls added that riders were evacuated and first aid staff tended to them. Three of the riders had to visit the First Aid Centre but were released soon.

Pauls further informed that a review of the ride is being conducted and the Aero 360 has been closed. “Safety is our first and foremost priority," he insisted.

