A video of bats flying in a large group has hit the internet, leaving netizens baffled. Bats are considered to be one of the most fascinating mammals in the world and this video has only added to the fascination around them. Uploaded on Twitter by a popular science account that goes by the username @gunsnrosesgirl3, the video has amassed millions of views. It has been recorded from a car and shows thousands of bats flying towards the sky in one direction and together they appear like a plume of black smoke. The video was reportedly shot in Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico.

“Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave. This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico," read the caption.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 5.5 million views. “A lot of times we are talking about difficult and painful topics. Take some time to smile and enjoy the beauty of nature!" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We got to see this in Texas in 2019. I was heavily pregnant and it was August, so I felt like dying but my dumb ass wanted to see endless bats for a few minutes so… Worth it? 100%"

Earlier, a purported video of a Chinese woman nibbling a bat’s wing at a restaurant left netizens in disbelief. The video, first posted by Hong Kong-based news service Apple Daily, shows the woman clutching a bat with a chopstick while eating it hurriedly.

In another video, shared by a Chinese blogger, a bat soup can be seen placed on the table at an upscale eatery. The blogger posted the clip with a caption asking users if they can give up eating wildlife as he said that these bats live in very filthy caves. Reacting to the video shared by the blogger, some users wrote that it was disgusting.

