Watch: Rooster Gets Lucky As Crocodile Spots Duck First

Do you remember the movie Black Water? A family on a trip to the swamps, getting haunted by a crocodile after the gnarly reptile attacks their tour guide? The movie is a true depiction of how dangerous a crocodile could be. These intelligent predators can sneak up on their prey without making a sound, and make a sudden attack, crushing them into pieces with their sharp jaws. And, a recent video of a crocodile preying on a duck is a testament to the same.

In the shocking video shared on Instagram, the croc is seen hunting the duck mercilessly while a chicken, present there, manages to pull off an epic escape.

Advertisement

The now-viral footage captures a duck and a hen waddling near the banks of a pond. They seem to be unaware that a crocodile is creeping toward them. With its raised hood and eager eyes, the reptile slowly inches forward, creating ripples in the water.

What happens next is a gruesome reminder of why you shouldn’t wander anywhere near a crocodile. The crocodile steadily glides towards the bank where the two fowls were wandering. In the blink of an eye, the croc grabs the duck by its neck, crushing the helpless animal with its jaws, and takes it into the waters. Meanwhile, the hen makes a narrow escape.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The hen flaps its wings in shock as the crocodile disappears into the waters with its prey. The video has grabbed many eyeballs on social media. Users couldn’t help but react to the chicken’s lucky and unbelievable escape from the croc’s grasp.

One user wrote, “Didn’t even see it coming." “Terrible, Terrible, TERRIBLE SURVIVAL SKILLS!!! (and Lucky too)," noted another. A third individual also pointed out “The cock was trying to warn the chicken, then the cock was traumatized."

So far, the video has garnered more than 5.3 million views and over 84k likes on the photo-sharing application. What was your first reaction to the viral video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here