WATCH: Royal Guard Gets Whacked By Horse At Queen's Funeral

Guards in the royal cavalry in Britain are always seen composed no matter the commotion in their vicinity. The royal guards are cultured in a way which makes them calm and still in the most stressful situation. But, as they say, exceptions are always there. One such exception was witnessed at the Queen’s funeral.

A royal guard, while standing still as the cavalry carrying the Queen’s casket passed by, got smacked by one of the horses’ tails in the face. The guard had no option but to break his stature as he was taken aback by the hit. The horse in the later parts of the video is seen going rogue as the guard riding it is seen struggling to maintain the file.

The video was shared by multiple users on the internet who witnessed the moment live. The Royal Central also shared the clip which garnered myriad reactions from netizens. Sharing the clip, Royal Central, in the caption, wrote, “A horse flashes his tail hitting a soldier in the face. No harm done – even the most experienced of horses become overwhelmed by the occasion." Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost 44,000 views and hundreds of users dropping their reactions. One user said, “A personal favourite from the day."

“Thank god it was only the tail and not a kick, scary either way for all," said one user.

“Horse tail in the eye, bet that hurt," wrote another.

This user commented, “All the horses during the procession were a highlight and will stay in my memory but this group of horses and riders were my favourite."

One user quipped, “A footballer would have gone down for five minutes."

The state funeral saw its commencement and culmination on September 19. The tenor bell at Westminster Abbey rang 96 times, one for each year of the Queen’s life. She was buried at the St George’s Chapel, alongside Prince Philip, who passed away last year.

