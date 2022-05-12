WATCH: RPF Constable Saves Two Women from Getting Under Moving Train in Odisha

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable’s quick thinking saved a woman’s life after she got trapped between the platform and a moving train at Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar railway station. The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the 18444 Palasa-Cuttack MEMU passenger train arrived at platform no.3 of the Bhubaneshwar railway station. Around 10:10 am, the train started leaving the station and this is when two women passengers tried to alight from the moving passenger train, reported Hindustan Times. However, 58-year-old K. Saraswati from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh and another passenger, B. Chandramma, lost balance while trying to get off the train. This alerted RPF head constable Sanatan Munda, who was on duty at the station.

Swinging into action, Munda rushed to the spot as the two women were being dragged by the train. According to an inspector of the Bhubaneshwar RPF, Munda ran towards the door of the train and pulled the women to safety. As Munda rescued the women, he too lost balance and the three of them fell on the platform. The constable sustained minor injuries during the act while the two women were left with few bruises on their body.

The incident was also caught in one of the CCTVs installed at the station and was later shared on Twitter by ANI. In the clip, the passenger train can be seen departing the station while constable Munda stands at the platform. Soon, Munda spots the women and drags both of them safely onto the platform as they were about to get into the gap between the platform and the train.

As the three fall on their back, other passengers are seen rushing to help while the train also comes to a halt.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier in December last year, an RPF officer at the Puruliya railway station in West Bengal saved a woman’s life after she accidentally fell on the platform while trying to get off the moving train. The RPF sub-inspector Bablu Kumar acted timely and pulled the passenger to safety.

