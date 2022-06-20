WATCH: RPF Man Saves Woman Seconds Before Train Crosses the Tracks

A shocking video from Jhansi’s Lalitpur railway station is doing the rounds on social media. The video shared by the Ministry of Railways shows how a woman who was crossing the railway tracks was saved from the oncoming train by an RPF (Railway Protection Force) member. The CCTV footage shared on Saturday shows the RPF man saving the elderly woman’s life in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

The footage shows how the RPF personnel gestured to the women to not come forward since the train was coming over. However, the woman continued to cross the railway track, paying no heed to the RPF personnel’s warning. The man then walked toward the edge of the platform and bent on a railway track to pull the woman to the platform, just seconds before a train rushed past them. Soon after he managed to safely pull the woman onto the platform, people rushed to help him and the woman, who were seen lying on the ground.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Ministry of Railway wrote, “The woman’s life was saved by the vigilance and promptness of the RPF personnel! An elderly woman crossing the track at Lalitpur station of Jhansi division was saved by the railway security personnel posted there by playing on her life. All are requested to use Foot Over Bridge to go from one platform to another."

The video has been viewed over 1 million times since it was shared on the micro-blogging site last weekend. Netizens are also reacting to the video and sharing their thoughts on Twitter. “The price of a second, oh my God."

Another user commented, “The police personnel should be rewarded for this good work."

Some users urged that the RPF personnel deserved more recognition for his courageous work. As one comment read, “Please let the world know the name of this brave on-duty RPF personnel."

Another top comment read, “Good work."

