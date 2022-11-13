WATCH: RPF Personnel Saves Man from Falling into Train Platform Gap, Twitter Lauds His Bravery

In a real account of courage, an officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), was seen saving a passenger who fell in between the platform and a moving train. The incident took place when a minor girl was saved from getting crushed under the wheels of a train. The clip has been shared by RPF India on Twitter. It shows the RPF officer standing on the platform while the train passes by. Soon, a girl can be seen running to board the train but falls while she tries to move in.

However, to her fortune, the RPF officer was seen catching hold of the girl and bringing her to safety. “Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station," read the caption. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 4K views. “Railways should focus on automatic door closure in suburban trains. Till that time, people will keep on falling! Please address the root cause!" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Well done sir. You have upheld your profession. We salute you for this amazing act in saving the girl from near death. God bless you and tour family."

Meanwhile, earlier, two officers of the RPF saved the life of a man who accidentally fell into the small gap between the platform and a moving train. The incident took place at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu and CCTV footage of the same is going viral on the internet. The clip showcases a train moving at the station when a man suddenly slips and falls into the platform and the track. The bystanders gather around to make an attempt to save the man when two RPF officers quickly jump in to pull him off the gap. The task wasn’t easy as the small gap makes it difficult for the man to escape.

The two RPF officers are identified to be ASI Arunji and Lady HC PP Mini. The CCTV footage was shared on the official Twitter account of RPF India to pay tribute to the officer’s bravery. The department stated, “Yet another story of Bravery and Courage! Every day heroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard for their own safety, went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to the platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore station."

