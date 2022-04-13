WATCH: Saudi TV Parodies Joe Biden's Public Gaffes with Kamala Harris in Tow

President of the United States, Joe Biden, is a self-proclaimed “Gaffe Machine”. Time and again, Biden has collected bloopers and awkward moments during his public appearances and speeches. Building on this premise, a show, Studio 22, produced in Saudi Arabia, recently broadcasted a hilarious sketch featuring actors impersonating Biden and the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. The parody sketch begins with the two actors walking on a stage with the US flag in the background and camera flashes filling the frame. After waving his hands and pointing at the cameras, ‘Biden’ starts walking off the stage. Seeing this, ‘Harris’ catches hold of him and brings him back to the lectern.

The plot then shifts to Biden talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, but confuses Russia with first, Spain, and then Africa, but Harris corrects Biden. He then forgets the name of the Russian president Vladimir Putin and also dozes off mid-sentence. In one dialogue, Biden misspeaks and addresses Harris as “First Lady.” The sketch ends with Biden dozing off for the second time, after which, Harris pulls him off the stage saying, “Thank you. Hallelujah! Clap for the president.”

Take a look at the sketch here:

The internet was divided when it came to if the sketch was funny. While many enjoyed it as a funny sketch and related to all the sketches done on Saturday Night Live (SNL), many couldn’t resonate with the humour. However, the internet reunites over the fact that Biden has made some incredible gaffes during his public appearances. To give you an example, here is a video of Biden from 2010, where he accidentally blessed an Irish leader’s mother and said “God rest her soul,” but then realises that his mother’s still alive, following which he corrects himself and says, “God bless her soul.”

Take a look:

Another video of Biden made the rounds on the internet where he seems to be catching up on his sleep during the COP26 summit.

