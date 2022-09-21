WATCH: Georgia School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Pushing Two Black Students

A school bus driver in Georgia was fired and subsequently arrested after a viral video of him shoving two black students went viral. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested James O’Neil on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus.

“Morgan County school bus driver - James O’Neil - fired and arrested after pushing siblings - 6 and 10-year-olds - for refusing to sit at the back of the bus. Parents say the front of the bus is usually reserved for children this age," read the caption of the video.

The children’s parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.

Here’s the viral video:

The children’s mother Nequania Carter, while speaking to Fox5 said, “My son is terrified, he was scared, he called for his older sister as you could hear he was crying…he was horrified…you’re supposed to be protecting him." She further added that the confrontation started when O’Neil demanded the 6-year-old sit to at the back of the bus. The boy did not comply and this is how the driver got physical.

She further said that she does not know why her children were asked to sit in the back of the bus because the high schoolers sit back there. Usually, the primaries sit right behind the bus driver.

The Morgan County Charter School System, while speaking to Fox5 said that they were working with authorities and that they had fired O’Neil.

“The Morgan County Charter School System was made aware of an incident Friday afternoon involving a bus driver and students. We took immediate action, including notifying the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, who we are working with during the investigation. We cannot share further details or comment due to this being a personnel issue; however, the driver was terminated," read the statement.

