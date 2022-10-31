Watch: Scuba Diver Aborts Jumping Into Water Moments Before Shark's Arrival

There are some people in the world who are fortunate enough to survive a close shave with fatal incidents. Some close encounters with death are often shared on social media and most of the time they give you goosebumps. We are about to show you a similar video but it is not about averting a road accident. It shows how a woman’s quick instinct and response saved her from being devoured by a huge shark.

According to an International Shark Attack File (ISAF) report, between 1958 and 2016 there were 2,785 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks around the world, of which 439 were fatal. Last year, ISAF confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The lady in the video mentioned above, a scuba diver, would have added to the statistics if she had not retracted at the last moment. The video shared by Twitter handle JimLeitrim2, shows a woman, in scuba diving gear getting ready to dive into the sea from a cruiser.

The woman almost took her stance and was a minute away from taking the plunge when she noticed something in the water and immediately aborted the jump. Only seconds later, a big shark emerged from the water at exactly the point she was diving into. Had the woman jumped in, not noticing the shark, she would have in all probability been bitten.

Advertisement

What makes the video more terrifying is that the shark charges towards the woman with its mouth wide open, like when it’s about to devour its prey. The video plays with the background theme of the famous Jaws films playing in the background. The Jaws series were survival horror films that revolved around shark attacks.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here