WATCH: Sea Lion Crossing Highway With The Help Of Commuters In California Goes Viral

Commuters on a highway in San Diego, California were left puzzled when they spotted a sea lion trying to cross the road amid heavy traffic on a Friday morning. The incident was captured by one of the commuters on the highway and went viral in no time when it was shared on Twitter by a user named GoodNewsCorrespondent. The video shows the sea lion crawling to the other side of the road while two people help divert the traffic. In the caption of the video, the Twitter user explained that the sea lion was found on route 94 in San Diego that is around 3 miles from the shore. He even claimed that it is not the first time that a sea lion has come out of its natural habitat and has shown up “in odd places."

Advertisement

As the video went viral and was viewed over 2 million times on Twitter, it garnered more than a thousand likes with people expressing their amusement about the incident in the comments section. “Why the sea lion walks across the 5-lane road?" asked one user while another user showed concern for the animal’s safety and wrote “Protect at all costs. This is not hard to figure out."

Advertisement

According to a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune, several people stopped their vehicles on the highway after noticing the sea lion, and many dialed 911 to alert the authorities. Later, rescuers from the SeaWorld agency reached the spot and took the animal with them to an ice plant. As per supervisor Jeni Smith, who works at SeaWorld, it was very unusual for her to find the sea creature that far from a water body. “Being on the freeway is very, very unsafe for a sea lion," she added.

Apparently, the aforementioned sea lion is known for wandering away from its habitat. SeaWorld later found out that the same sea lion was earlier rescued from an airport on Harbor Island Drive in November. However, after the rescuers returned him to the sea, he was again spotted along a boardwalk in Mission Beach and then on the Navy Base in Point Loma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.