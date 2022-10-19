WATCH: Sea Lion Hugs Teen Snorkeler Like a 'Water Doggo' in Adorable Video

No matter how you are feeling, a little hug can help make it at least marginally better. This playful sea lion can’t stop hugging a 15-year-old snorkeler. Shared by Now This News on Instagram, the clip shows the sea lion swimming close to the snorkeler before hugging him from behind. At first, the teen is cautious and pats it gently. But as the snorkeler turns around, the sea lion wraps its fins around his torso. Talking about the adorable exchange, snorkeler Ethan Becker said that he was taken aback by the gesture. He felt so euphoric that he almost forgot to put the snorkel in the sea lion’s mouth.

Social Media users could not get enough of this heart-warming interaction. The clip now has over 200,000 views. A few called sea lions puppies of the sea and man’s underwater best friend. An Instagram user wrote, “He got his seal(ion) of approval.” Another called the sea lion a “water doggo".

Another comment read, “OMG I would want to bring that sea lion home with me. They are amazing!”

“When my brother was like 7, he loved my aunt’s tiny, white, fluffy dog because the dog loved hugging my brother’s leg. He would tell everyone that the dog loved him more because of the hugs,” a third user commented.

According to Daily Mail, Ethan was snorkelling with his father Chuck Becker, at the coast of Mexico back in August. The clip was captured by Chuck. The wild sea lion also briefly swam up to Chuck to check out his flippers before swimming off. Remembering the interaction, Ethan believed in hindsight, he probably should have been more careful of the sea lion biting him. However, if given a chance to go back, he would definitely dive back to meet his new friend again.

There are several spots in Mexico where you can swim with sea lions. Mexico has four types of sea lions and the Cabo city is home to all four types.

