WATCH: Sea Lion Lashes Out at Kid Sitting on it as Parents Try to Record Video

An Insta-worthy picture or video can garner numerous likes and flattering comments on social media but attempting to capture one isn’t always a pleasant experience. A recent video shows a child nearly getting attacked by a sea lion after her parents mounted her on it and filmed the act. The clip, shared on Reddit, shows the little girl having a narrow escape as the sea creature almost grabs her in its jaws. “Sea lion almost attacks child after parents decide to record her mounting it," the caption read.

While the sea lion sits on the road, the girl is seen climbing on its back while the act is being filmed. As soon as the animal realizes her presence, it turns its head violently and tries to attack her with its jaws.

Fortunately, the girl doesn’t fall prey to the sea lion but ends up falling on the ground before a person, probably her father, rushes to pick her up. He then moves her away maintaining a safer distance from the creature.

The video prompted many viewers to question the parents who chose to put their child at risk just to record a video. “What!? No, how could you think that? How could they have know that a wild animal was going to act like a wild animal," a comment read.

One user quipped that wild animals aren’t as cute as they seem in some animated films. “Watching too much Disney cartoons. These are wild animals, not some cute characters that speak in the movies," the user wrote.

This user claimed that the parents must have still failed to acknowledge that their decision wasn’t appropriate to bring the child so close to a wild animal.

Another highlighted that the sea lion might have just warned the girl by turning his head and that it could have ended really badly.

This user too was of the same opinion and wrote that the sea lion could have easily harmed the kid but chose to leave her with a warning.

So, tell us what you think of the video?

