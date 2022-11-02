Watch: Security Guard Joins Cheerleaders, Wows US Football Fans With Terrific Moves

Sports events often excite people due to the adrenaline rush it gives them. America has a tradition of having cheerleaders for games to entertain people between halves and other times when players aren’t playing. It gives the audience something to look forward to when the game isn’t on. A video of a security guard, who stood in the cheerleader’s way, dancing has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared by Sports Center on October 31. Captioned, “Didn’t expect that", the video showed a security guard getting into a tussle with a cheerleading squad coach as he was standing in the way of their performance.

Soon after the altercation, however, something unexpected happened. He started to dance with the squad, doing a great job at following their choreography. In fact, he led the group of girls and the stadium cheered on.

He also interacted with the audience and proved everyone wrong by becoming a part of the cheerleading squad. Everything from his expressions to his hip movement was on point and he even had a “swag" that the squad couldn’t match.

The video has gone viral with over 1.28 crore views within two days and more than 2.58 lakh likes. People have shown their love for the guard, not only in the form of numbers but also expressed themselves in the comments.

A user commented, “Is this guy actually a security guard? We see this all the time with the fake “umps" in baseball, fake “refs" in basketball, etc."

To this, another user sarcastically replied, “100% real. He is a former college dancer turned event staff security guard. It was a pure coincidence he was pulled into that routine and his former formal training had prepared him to successfully dance with the Tennessee Volunteer dancers."

Others also expressed their support for the guard and expressed their views on the microblogging platform.

