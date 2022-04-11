WATCH: Shanghai Residents Scream from Apartment Windows after Week of Total Lockdown

Shanghai residents could be heard screaming from their apartment balconies in eerie videos that surfaced on social media. The city has been under a harsh lockdown since April 5, as per The Sun, with food supplies reportedly running low. As per a report by The Daily Beast, all 25 million people of the city have been prohibited from leaving their homes, even for food, with the Chinese government dropping rations and limited delivery services operating. Author and radio host Patrick Madrid shared a clip on Twitter, writing, “What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason." News18 could not independently establish the veracity of the video.

Epidemiologist & health economist Eric Feigl-Ding also shared the clip, writing, “Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy)." The dystopic quality of the video shocked social media users.

Several other such clips surfaced. For instance, Dr Feigl-Ding shared a follow-up to this video, wherein “a govt drone appears: “Please comply with COVID rules. **Control your soul’s desire for freedom**. Do not open window to sing."[sic]"

Shanghai, one of the world’s financial hubs, continues to reel from Covid-19 surge as the city recorded more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. People familiar with developments told news agency ChannelNewsAsia that authorities are shaping an exit plan as reports of Shanghai residents growing increasingly tired of stringent lockdowns surface. Reports of the human cost of China’s harsh lockdowns have also forced authorities to bring dynamic changes to its zero-Covid policy which it continues to implement despite the world moving towards living with Covid. Residential areas in Shanghai continue to report food and medicine shortages - due to the three week-long lockdown caused by the biggest outbreak of Covid since it was first discovered in Wuhan in 2019.

